KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 6, 2022

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more people & their pets. But for now they can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo no later than March 14th. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.

For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can you can pick up a home test kit, on the weekend, at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at USPS.com/testkits.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is changing their procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

Warm Springs Environmental Health does not currently have an instructor for food handlers’ classes. Anyone interested in food handlers training certificates and renewals can do it for free on the I.H.S. website https://www.ihs.gov/foodhandler/ or for a fee on the State of Oregon website https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/healthyenvironments/foodsafety/pages/cert.aspx

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invite veterans and non-veterans to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans” spaghetti dinner March 26th from 4:30-7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SE Madison St. in Madras. Donations are appreciated. Festivities will also include entertainment, raffles, auctions, and patriotic merchandise for sale.

At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy Track begins on Tuesday, March 15th, and is open to 6th – 8th grade students. Practice is from 4-5:30 pm on Mondays through Fridays. In order to participate students will need to have all of their paperwork turned into the office. This includes permission forms and a current physical. Physicals are good for two years. Please contact the school office if you have any questions about your student’s eligibility to participate.