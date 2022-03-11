KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 12, 2022

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend early tomorrow morning when clocks “spring forward” an hour, meaning we get one less hour of sleep overnight. At 2am Sunday morning – clocks will shift to Daylight Saving Time and move ahead to 3am.

For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test kit out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Jefferson County Public Health is again offering testing to anyone with sympotoms or exposure. You can call 541-475-4456 to set up a testing appointment.

Remember you can now order 2 sets of 4 free home test kits online. If you’ve already ordered your first set, order a second today.

If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

Warm Springs Prevention is coordinating a Shoe Sizing Event this Sunday and invite kids to stop by. A church group is donating shoes to Warm Springs youth and would like to get shoe sizes. It’s Sunday from 10am to 6:30pm outside at the Warm Springs Prevention Team Basketball Court at the old elementary school.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo no later than March 14th. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.

The film Alaskan Nets will be shown March 17 & 18. It is an award-winning film that tells the story of a small Alaskan village, and their 2018 boys basketball team. There’s a movie night Thursday, March 17th at the Warm Springs K-8 cafeteria – doors open at 5:30 and the movie starts at 6. And, on Friday, March 18th it will be shown at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7. Admission is free for both. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

The MAC is taking registrations for it spring break day camp. The camp is for youth ages 6 to 12 and will be held March 22-25. Sign up for either the 7am to noon or 1-6pm session. Register online.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are now taking registrations until March 31st for classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more people & their pets. But for now they can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy work has begun on the yearbook for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students. If you have cool pictures from sports or students in action you can share your photos by uploading them ONLINE and use school code “wsk8eagles”