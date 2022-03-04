KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 5, 2022

Madras White Buffalo varsity girls’ basketball will host a first round playoff game vs. Astoria this afternoon at 3:30pm. You can purchase tickets in advance at OSAA dot ORG or you can pay at the door. Student tickets are $5 and adults are $8. If you can’t make it to the Buffalodome – you can hear the action live here on KWSO.

For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can you can pick up a home test kit, on the weekend, at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at USPS.COM/TestKits.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at WSNLL.ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

The MAC Recreation District youth flag football spring league is open for registration. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-3, 14-17 and 18+. Register online at www.macrecdistrict.com – its open through March 18th. Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registrations for its spring break day camp for you ages six to 12.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are now taking registrations until March 31st for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo no later than March 14th. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.

At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy students focus o a different character trait each month. This month they are focused on “Courage” in March. Courage is choosing to face a challenge or uncertainty. You can show courage by speaking up when someone says something unkind about a friend. You can show courage by training again when you fail. You can take responsibility for your actions and be an upstander when you see bullying Adults can role model this actions as well.