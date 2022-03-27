KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 27, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until further notice. It is expected that the notice may be lifted by the end of this week.

Root feast is today at the Agency Long house. Simnasho held their root feast last weekend.

The local COVID-19 response team and Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced a return to in- person events for annual activities such as feasts, Pi-Ume-Sha & the 4th of July Parade. COVID-19 is still with us so please continue to practice safety precautions to help keep others safe. Easter treats and items will be distributed to families Drive-Thru Style in the Community Center Parking Lot on Friday April 15th 11am – 2pm.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will hold sessions tomorrow and Tuesday. The event will start at 1:30 tomorrow afternoon and at 10 on Tuesday morning on Campus in Warm Springs. A Meal will be provided.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during weekday work hours and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits ONLINE from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council Graduate Fellowship Program is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort. They are seeking graduate students whose research comprises work in Tribal food systems, regenerative agriculture, natural resources, and equity. The Application due date is: April 28th and the application is available online (https://bit.ly/IACINFAS).

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are taking registrations until this Thursday for Classes that begin tomorrow. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE

At the Warm Springs K through 8 Academy students focus on a different character trait each month. This month they are focused on “Courage.” Courage is choosing to face a challenge or uncertainty. You can show courage by speaking up when someone says something unkind about a friend. You can show courage by trying again when you fail. You can take responsibility for your actions and be an up-stander when you see bullying. Adults can role model these actions as well.

This coming Wednesday, March 30th is Tribal Council Election Day in Warm Springs. Absentee Ballot Boxes are available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Election Day voting hours are from 8am to 8pm at the Community Center Social Hall with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at W S N L L dot ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is having a family engagement event and meal tomorrow from 5-7pm. Gas cards will be provided to parents who attend.