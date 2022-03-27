KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 29, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until further notice. It is expected that the notice may be lifted by the end of this week.

Protocols remain in place for Tribal buildings for mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits ONLINE from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Pork Chops, mashed potatoes, vegetables and fruit.

Phone service continues to have issues in Warm Springs so if you are trying to contact a Tribal program or department with no success– your best bet is to physically go there or else email someone within the Department. If you need help finding an email address – you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will host an event this afternoon starting at 1:30 on Campus. They will continue tomorrow morning at 10am. Everyone is welcome to come learn more about this approach to healing. A meal will be provided.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is having a family engagement event and meal tomorrow from 5-7pm. Gas cards will be provided to parents who attend.

You have until this Thursday to vote online for the 2022 Native American Music Awards. Several categories have nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – look for Bigg B, Blue Flamez and Kalliah & BlackWater on the ballot. https://nativeamericanmusicawards.com/official-2022-voting-ballot

Tomorrow is Tribal Council Election Day in Warm Springs. Election Day voting hours are from 8am to 8pm at the Community Center Social Hall with COVID-19 precautions in place. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall.

Warm Springs WIC is now scheduling all monthly appointments in advance and sending out letters to clients with their appointment date and time. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the WIC office. Same-day appointments can be requested as well.