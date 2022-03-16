KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 17, 2022

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

The film Alaskan Nets will be shown this evening at the Warm Springs K-8 cafeteria – doors open at 5:30 and the movie starts at 6. And, tomorrow it will be shown at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7. Admission is free for both. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center is having a Job Fair this morning from 8:30 to noon at ECE. They have many open positions in both the Head Start and Day Care programs. On-the-spot interviews and hiring may be available so be sure to bring 2 pieces of identification. There is another job fair planned for March 24th.

The MAC Recreation District will take registrations through tomorrow for the youth flag football league. Register online . Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registration for its spring break day camp for youth ages six to twelve.

Memorials for Manny Calapoo, Geraldine Jim and Wilfred Jim will be on this Saturday, March 19th beginning at 9am at the Community Center Pavilion.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open during spring break. Please let them know if your club member will be attending. The regular phone is still not working but you can call 541-953-9452. Club hours will be daily 10 AM till 5:30 PM

Warm Springs Dental’s Spring Break Kids Days are next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Students of all ages can get exams and fluoride varnishes, by appointment only, from 8:30 to 11am and 1-4pm. Parents need to call Dental to schedule at 541-553-2462.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. For entry into the polls – face masks, temperature checks, COVID screenings and social distancing will be required. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot.

These are the candidates:

For the Agency District –

Rain Circle

Michael Clements

Reina Estimo

Austin Greene, Jr.

Anita Jackson

Danni Katchia

Uren Leonard, Jr.

James Manion

Daniel Martinez

Cyrille Mitchell

William Sam

Alvis Smith, III

Glendon Smith

Jason Wesley Smith

Jonathan W Smith

Ryan Smith, Sr.

Valerie Switzler

Dennis White, III

For the Seekseequa District:

Rosa Graybael

Reuben Henry

Vesta Johnson

Brigette McConville

Wilson Wewa

Martha Winishut

And, for the Simnasho District: