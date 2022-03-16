KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 16, 2022

A resident of the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho and former CEO of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corp. pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for his role in a fraud scheme targeting the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs as reported by KTVZ. Roderick Arawite and accomplice Thomas Adams, the former manager of Warm Springs Construction Enterprise created a construction company called Warbonnet Construction Services LLC and drew Tribal salaries and travel reimbursements while engaging in work projects for Warbonnet. In 2018 they used Tribal funds to hire a subcontractor for a Warbonnet project and submitted vouchers for expenses they incurred on behalf of themselves and Warbonnet, which were reimbursed with tribal funds. In total, Ariwite and Adams’ scheme cost the Warm Springs Tribes more than $50,000. On September 24, 2020 a federal grand jury in Portland returned a six-count indictment charging Ariwite and Adams with conspiracy and theft of funds from a Tribal organization. In a separate indictment, Ariwite was charged with one count of interstate transportation of a security taken by fraud. Ariwite faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in Prison, a $500,000 fine and three years’ supervised release, he will be sentenced on June 6th. As part of his plea agreement, Ariwte has agreed to pay $39,613 in restitution to the Warm Springs Tribes and $3,000 to an unnamed adult victim. On August 23, 2021 Adams pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a Tribal Organization, he will be sentenced on March 29th.

The Shelters to Independent Living will be opening soon with a tentative date for the dedication ceremony set for today. This month, Warm Springs Construction was doing some final work on the site manager residence. A kitchen is also going in and there will be restrooms and showers on site. Funding for the Shelter to Independent project comes through Oregon Measure 110. Voters adopted the measure in 2020. The Shelter to Independent Living will be alcohol and drug free with on-site resident managers and will be a good complement to the Supportive Housing project, being developed by the Warm Springs Housing Authority.

The Elections for the 29th Tribal council are coming up on Wednesday March 30th and will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center Social hall from 8am-8pm. Absentee Ballot boxes will be set up at the Simnasho longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Off reservation Tribal members can mail in their absentee ballot. In the Agency District there are 18 candidates looking to fill 3 positions, there are 6 candidates in the Simnasho district trying to fill 3 positions and in the Seekseequa district there are 6 candidates for the 2 positions there. You can check out the Warm Springs Program everyday as candidates who have come in for an interview at KWSO are on a continuous rotation until Monday March 28th.

A local event in Bend is trying to recruit more young women to the sport of Hockey. On April 2nd Canadian All-star female hockey player Rebecca Johnston will headline at a hockey event for girls in Bend called Girls have the Edge from 9am-12:30pm at the Pavilion. Aaron Olson, chair of the Bend Rapids Steering committee says he hopes every girl within 150 miles who’s ever thought of playing will come out to this exciting event. Johnston will kick off the April 2nd event with an inspiring speech about the joy of the sport and the opportunity for females to play for fun or at highly competitive levels. After her speech, Johnston along with Bend Rapids coaches and adult female players from the Deschutes Women’s Hockey club will assist girls to try on full suits of hockey gear and take to the rink. Go to bendrapidsyouthhockey.org to register for this free event today.