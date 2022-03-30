KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 31, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until further notice. It is expected that the notice may be lifted by the end of this week.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic has changed their procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Fitness classes in Warm Springs will start up again on Monday, April 4th. Mondays and Thursdays will be Power Lunch hours at noon with strength training, high intensity interval training and cardio. The Power Up 6am class will be Tuesday mornings. And, noontime Yoga classes will be every Tuesday and Friday. All classes are at the old elementary school gym.

The Jefferson County Library District and Black Bird Tea Bookstore are hosting a Poetry Jam & Tea on April 22nd. Entry is free and you can find more information on the library website at https://www.jcld.org/

The local COVID-19 response team and Warm Springs Tribal Council have announced a return to in- person events for annual activities such as feasts, Pi-Ume-Sha & the 4th of July Parade. COVID-19 is still with us so please continue to practice safety precautions to help keep others safe. Easter treats and items will be distributed to families Drive-Thru Style in the Community Center Parking Lot on Friday April 15th 11am – 2pm.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits ONLINE from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

Protocols remain in place for Tribal buildings for mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

There is a new technology policy for students at the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy. Students learn and grow when they are fully present and actively engaged in class, and they can’t do this if they are always drawn to their phones. Cell phones, personal devices, ear buds, and hand-held videogames need to be off and put away during class time. If a student violates this policy, they are asked to bring their devices to the Main Office for the remainder of the day and can be picked up at the end of the school day.

