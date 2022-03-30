KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 30, 2022

Today is the big day here in Warm Springs, The Elections for the 29th Tribal council are taking place at the Warm Springs Community Center Social hall from 8am-8pm. Absentee Ballot boxes are set up at the Three Warriors Market in Simnasho, the Seekseequa Fire Hall and at Vital Stats in the Administration building. Those boxes will be closed at 8pm tonight and transported to the Warm Springs community center for official counting. All campaigning and BBQ meals will not be allowed in the parking lot for the Community Center today, they will only be allowed behind the fence in the Pi-Ume-Sha fields. COVID-19 protocols will be in place with face masks required for entry into the polls, temperature and COVID screening will be done as required and social distancing is a must for everyone’s safety. There will be a tribal elder drive up for elders only to vote from their vehicle, any other members in the car that are not an elder will be required to wait in line to vote inside. Elders can still vote inside if they’d like and will be given priority in the line to vote.

The search continues for 71 year old Louie Selam, who has been missing since March 16th, and was last seen leaving Bi-Mart in Madras. His vehicle was located by Peter’s Pasture on the Warm Springs reservation stuck in snow near the intersection of the P-500 and P-200 roads. If you have any information, please contact either the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 or Louie’s family at 541-325-3322.

The 2022 NATIVE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES are still waiting for your vote for the awards which cover all recordings released from 2019 through 2021. In the Best Debut Group or Duo category is Warm Springs’ own Blue Flamez and YL for “Warrior”. In the best R&B Recording Category – Blue Flamez Featuring Kaos is in the running for “Game Time” as is Bigg B for “Hometown.” Also Blue Flamez “Blessed” is listed in the Best Rap Hip Hop Recording category, Kalliah and Black Water are up for the Best Single Recording for their song “I Will Always Fight”. The voting is open until March 31st, a date and time for the awards ceremony to announce the winners has not yet been set.

In local sports: The MHS Buff Baseball team was on the road to Umatilla yesterday and came home with the victory after thrashing Umatilla 22-2. Buff Boys will be in action on Friday as they are on the road to Mt. View in Bend on Friday with game time at 4:30pm. Lady Buffs Softball was also in action as they traveled to Umatilla as well and came home with an 8-2 victory over Umatilla. Next up for the Lady Buffs is a trip to Mt. View this Friday in non-league action and game time at 4:30pm. MHS varsity track is on the road today as they travel over to the Sister’s Invitational, competition starts at 4pm.