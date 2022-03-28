KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 29, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until further notice. It is expected that the notice may be lifted by the end of this week.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy has an event this morning starting at 10am on campus. Everyone is welcome to come learn more about this unique healing opportunity. A Meal will be provided.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic has a new procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for entry into the polls with face masks, temperature checks, COVID screenings and social distancing required. Barbecues and food stands in the Community Center parking lot will not be allowed. On election day Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot. Drop boxes for absentee ballots are also located at the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall.

You can hear from Tribal Council Candidates tonight starting at 6 with KWSO interviews featuring the Agency District candidates. Seekseequa and Simnasho candidates, who came in to do interviews, will air in the 7 o’clock hour and then from 8-10:30 you can listen to the Agency District Virtual Candidate Forum that took place March 22nd. You can also listen to the candidates online. Find the podcast versions of our programs at KWSO.org – click on the Programming Tab and choose Podcasts or on the KWSO app – click on the Warm Springs Program.

Warm Springs Environmental Health does not currently have an instructor for food handlers’ classes. Anyone interested in food handlers training certificates and renewals can do it for free on the I.H.S. website https://www.ihs.gov/foodhandler/ or for a fee on the State of Oregon website https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/healthyenvironments/foodsafety/pages/cert.aspx

At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy work has begun on the yearbook for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students. If you have cool pictures from sports or students in action you can share your photos by uploading them ONLINE and use school code “wsk8eagles”

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at W S N L L dot ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.