KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 29, 2022

The Elections for the 29th Tribal council are coming up on Wednesday March 30th and will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center Social hall from 8am-8pm. Absentee Ballot boxes will be set up at the Three Warriors Market in Simnasho, the Seekseequa Fire Hall and at Vital Stats in the Administration building. Those boxes will be closed at 8pm on election night and transported to the Warm Springs community center for official counting. All campaigning and BBQ meals will not be allowed in the parking lot for the Community Center on Election Day, they will only be allowed behind the fence in the Pi-Ume-Sha fields. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Face masks are required for entry into the polls where temperature and COVID screening will be done as required and social distancing is a must for everyone’s safety. There will be a tribal elder drive up for elders only to vote from their vehicle, any other members in the car that are not an elder will be required to wait in line to vote inside. Elders can still vote inside if they’d like and will be given priority in the line to vote.

The Healing Hearts with Good Medicine, Equine Therapy is taking place today at Campus starting at 10am. Mona Cochrane has been doing this kind of therapy that is aimed at helping people heal through interactions with horses. Through her experience it has helped many people in the community and she talks about the Therapy. “I’ve been doing that psycho therapy for quite a few years. The coosi the horse the acutun the horse who has that heart. I taught at an early age about the acutun the horse, they’re not to be abused toopia put them here for a reason, for us to take care of them, for them to take care of us. The healing from the acutun the coosi, the healing from putting my mother in the ground in childhood. That healing that came, came from the horse. All of these things, they can heal and they will” Everyone is welcome to come learn more about this unique healing opportunity. A meal will be provided.

The 2022 NATIVE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES are still waiting for your vote for the awards. The awards cover all recordings released from 2019 through 2021. In the Best Debut Group or Duo category is Warm Springs’ own Blue Flamez and YL for “Warrior”. In the best R&B Recording Category – Blue Flamez Featuring Kaos is in the running for “Game Time” as is Bigg B for “Hometown.” Also Blue Flamez “Blessed” is listed in the Best Rap Hip Hop Recording category, Kalliah and Black Water are up for the Best Single Recording for their song “I Will Always Fight”. The voting is open until March 31st, a date and time for the announcement of the winners of the awards has not yet been set.

People across Portland, Oregon, looking to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis have a new option: They can call 911 and ask for the Portland Street Response. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the unarmed emergency response program began serving people citywide on March 28. The program, housed within the city’s fire bureau, dispatches a firefighter paramedic, a mental health crisis therapist and two community health workers to respond to emergency calls that don’t require a police response. It was designed to provide better outcomes for people experiencing homelessness or a mental health crisis and reduce the heavy call load for the city’s public safety bureaus.

The United States will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals, and the industry that mines the chemical element is poised to grow. The industry also faces a host of challenges from environmentalists, Indigenous groups and government regulators. Lithium is distributed widely throughout the Earth, but the U.S. is home to just one active lithium mine, in Nevada. The element is critical to the development of lithium-ion batteries, which are rechargeable batteries seen as critical to reducing the carbon emissions created by cars and other forms of transportation.

In Local Sports: MHS Baseball and Softball are in action today as they both travel to Umatilla with their games starting at 3pm. Tomorrow the MHS Varsity Track & Field is on the road to the Sisters Invitational with activities starting at 1pm. Boys Varsity Golf will be in Redmond tomorrow with tee off at 1pm. The Warm Springs Nation Little League practice has begun as of yesterday. The current schedule has the Minor boys practicing from 4pm-5:30pm, the Major Boys practicing at 5pm and the Junior boys practicing from 6pm-7:30pm. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can sign your players up at W S N L L dot org.