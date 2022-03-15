KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 16, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Salmon Patties with lemon wedges, couscous salad and fruit.

Today on the Tribal Council agenda are updates from Health & Human Services, Education and Public Utilities. This afternoon’s updates will be on TERO, the Gaming Commission & Surveillance, and the Administrative Services Center.

The film Alaskan Nets will be shown this Thursday & Friday. It is an award-winning film that tells the story of a small Alaskan village, and their 2018 boys basketball team. There’s a movie night Thursday at the Warm Springs K-8 cafeteria – doors open at 5:30 and the movie starts at 6. And, on Friday it will be shown at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7. Admission is free for both. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center is having a Job Fair this Thursday from 8:30 to noon at ECE. They have many open positions in both the Head Start and Day Care programs. On-the-spot interviews and hiring may be available so be sure to bring 2 pieces of identification. There is another job fair planned for March 24th.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open for spring break next week. Please let them know if your club member will be attending, they need a headcount for the lunch that’ll be provided. The regular phone is still not working but you can call 541-953-9452. Club hours will be daily 10 AM till 5:30 PM

The MAC is taking registrations for it spring break day camp. The camp is for youth ages 6 to 12 and will be held March 22-25. Sign up for either the 7am to noon or 1-6pm session. Register online.

Remember to cast your vote for the 2022 Native American Music Awards! There are 3 nominees from Warm Springs on the ballot – Kalliah & BlackWater, Bigg B and Blue Flamez. Voting is being done online and is open through March 31st.

Warm Springs WIC is now scheduling all monthly appointments in advance and sending out letters to clients with their appointment date and time. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the WIC office. Same-day appointments can be requested as well.

For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test kit out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Jefferson County Public Health is again offering testing to anyone with sympotoms or exposure. You can call 541-475-4456 to set up a testing appointment.

Remember you can now order 2 sets of 4 free home test kits online. If you’ve already ordered your first set, order a second today.

If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

There is a new technology policy for students at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Students learn and grow when they are fully present and actively engaged in class, and they can’t do this if they are always drawn to their phones. Cell phones, personal devices, ear buds, and hand-held videogames need to be off and put away during class time. If a student violates this policy, they are asked to bring their devices to the Main Office for the remainder of the day and can be picked up at the end of the school day.