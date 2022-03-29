KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 30, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until further notice. It is expected that the notice may be lifted by the end of this week.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Beef Fajitas, quesadilla, Spanish rice, beans and fruit.

Tribal Council Elections are today at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for entry into the polls with face masks, temperature checks, COVID screenings and social distancing required.

Barbecues and food stands in the Community Center parking lot will not be allowed.

On Election Day Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot.

Drop boxes for absentee ballots are also located in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Those boxes will be available until 8pm tonight.

Papalaxsimisha in collaboration with WeX will be at Warm Springs voting sites at the Community Center and in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market doing voter registration for the State of Oregon. This is a non-partisan effort to encourage people to participate and vote at the county, state and national level. To vote in Oregon – you need to be registered.

The local COVID-19 response team and Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced a return to in- person events for annual activities such as feasts, Pi-Ume-Sha & the 4th of July Parade. COVID-19 is still with us so please continue to practice safety precautions to help keep others safe. Easter treats and items will be distributed to families Drive-Thru Style in the Community Center Parking Lot on Friday April 15th 11am – 2pm.

Protocols remain in place for Tribal buildings for mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits ONLINE from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy 8th graders are participating in activities that will help them prepare for their transition to high school. This month students have the opportunity to visit MHS in small groups of ten. During the 4 hours , they will have an orientation meeting, attend two high school classes, and have lunch before returning to WSK8.

Today in Madras High School Varsity Sports – Track and Field is at the Sisters Invitational and Boys Golf is at Redmond.