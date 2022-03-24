KWSO News for Thu., Mar. 24, 2022

Collaboration between Pacific Power, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities Department, the City of Madras and Central Oregon Electric, has resulted in restored power at the Warm Springs Water Treatment plant on Tuesday March 22nd. As of March 23rd at 8am, the water department had reported that they are at 98% capacity for the main water reservoir which is the Tewee tank. The Utilities department is flushing the water system and doing chlorine residual checks throughout the Agency water system. They will be working throughout the week and into the weekend to ensure Public Health and Safety is priority for our drinking water requirements. With all of the work being done, a boil water notice for all Agency district residents and commercial buildings is in effect. In anticipation of starting the required testing for Bac T water sampling, which plans to be started Monday March 28th, the boil water notice could possibly be lifted as early as April 1st.

On Wednesday March 23rd, The Oregon Health Authority reported 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon which brought the state’s death toll to 7013. OHA reported 314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 yesterday bringing the state total to 702, 288. In Warm Springs there are currently 2 active cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday March 22nd there was one positive test from an outside facility, with no positives from the Health and Wellness center or home tests reported. In March there have been a total of 12 cases here in Warm Springs. Even with the low case count, we still want to take precautions as the people in Oregon who have not been vaccinated remain at the highest risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. State health officials recommend Oregonians keep in mind the 5 Essentials for navigating and staying safe during the current phase of the pandemic. Stay up to date with vaccines and boosters, Know the risk of COVID-19 in your community, Keep COVID-19 tests, your vaccination record and supplies on hand, Consider wearing a high-quality and well-fitting mask to protect yourself or the people around you in some situations and if you get sick with COVID-19, stay away from others for five days and wear a mask for 5 days afterward.

Tribal Council Elections are less than one week away – on Wednesday March 30th from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. For off reservation voters mailing their ballot – you probably should get your ballot in the mail today to ensure that it makes it to Warm Springs by the 30th. There are also drop boxes for absentee ballots at the Tribal Administration Building in the Vital Stats department, at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Those ballot drop boxes will close at 8pm on Election day and be transported to the Community Center for official counting. On election day next Wednesday, Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot.

Phone service continues to be out for many Tribal offices. If you do need to contact a program or department – your best bet is to physically go there or else email someone within the Department. If you need help finding an email address – you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you. At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic the medical appointment line is hit and miss this morning so if you don’t get through please try the alternate number of 541-675-5285. Dental and Admin phones are working at IHS.

Extremely low water storage and snowpack levels in Southern Oregon have prompted the fifth Oregon county to declare a drought emergency this year – ahead of what’s expected to be an extremely dry summer. Jackson County joined Klamath, Crook, Jefferson and Morrow counties in requesting a state of emergency from Governor Kate Brown. County administrator Danny Jordan says the effects stretch beyond the ability for farmers to irrigate their crops. “In addition, this multi-year cumulative drought has resulted in decreased fuel moisture and early onset fire danger.” It’s expected fire season could begin as early as May this year. An emergency declaration gives state agencies the power to override traditional water rights, helping to mitigate drought conditions. Counties under a drought emergency are also eligible for state and federal disaster relief funds. Commissioners say they hope for the best in the coming months, but this declaration shows they’re preparing for the worst.