KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 23, 2022

There is a Boil Water Notice in effect for the Agency Water System that had been impacted by a fire last week at the Water Treatment Plant. Water is again flowing but whenever there is disruption to the water distribution system – a Boil Water Notice is issued as a precaution. The notice will be in place until it is officially lifted. Likely sometime toward the end of next week.

Drinking water distribution will continue at the Emergency Management Office at the old Elementary School from 9am – 4pm today.

The search continues for 71 year old Louie Selam in the Peter’s Pasture area. He has been missing since last Wednesday (3/16/22). Search volunteers are needed. Please contact the Warm Springs Police Department if you can search especially if you have an ATV or a horse.

Spring Break activities for our youth in Warm Springs include:

Beading Activities this morning from 8:30 until noon at the Prevention Office in the old Elementary School Building.

Papalaxsimisha has activities planned all day at the Old Elementary Gym. The first 10 you signed in by parents or guardians at 8am can participate.

There is Hand Drum Making from 10am – 4pm at the Prevention office.

Tomorrow there is a basketball showdown starting at 9am at the Prevention Basketball Court.

Also tomorrow – Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Welcome Springtime Bash” with games, prizes, crafts and treats at 2pm in front of the Community Center.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Job Fair this morning 8:30 til 12 noon. They will do on-the-spot interviews for all their open positions. The event is being held in B pod at the Early Childhood Education Center.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

The Jefferson County Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge begins today with registration and weigh-ins from noon to 5pm at the new Jefferson County Public Health Building next to St Charles Madras. You can also register tomorrow 8am – 6pm and Saturday from 9am until 2pm. The last day to register is Saturday (3/26/22). The entry fee is $25. Movin’ Mountains is a 16 week slimdown challenge that encourages individuals to eat healthy and conduct daily physical exercise. Awards will be given at the end of the challenge.

Root feast is this Sunday (3/27/22) at the Agency Long house. There is rejoiners and releasing ceremonies this afternoon at 5 at the Stickgame pavilion. All food gatherers, fishermen and hunters can bring food and giveaway items to share. Root diggers will meet this Wednesday morning (3/23/22) at 8:30 at W.S. Market and leave at 9am to the root fields.

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invite veterans and non-veterans to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans” spaghetti dinner this Saturday (3/26) from 4:30-7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SE Madison St. in Madras. Donations are appreciated. Festivities will also include entertainment, raffles, auctions, and patriotic merchandise for sale.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are now taking registrations until March 31st for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE