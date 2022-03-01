Warm Springs OSU Extension March 2022 Food News

Warm Springs OSU Extension offers monthly recipes, food preservation, and food safety tips each month to help the community be healthy, enjoy food and understand how many things you can do yourself with a little bit of information.

This month the focus is on Milk & Cheese. Queso Fresco is a fresh, crumbly white chees that has been made for generations by Latin-American families. It’s super important to follow safety recommendations for making your own Queso Fresco – but OSU Extension has this GREAT ARTICLE to show you the way.

Milk is rich in calcium which helps build strong bones and teeth. Milk is also problematic for anyone with an allergy or who is intolerant of it. There are different types of milks and many plant based milks that you can use as an alternative.

Safely storing different types of milk is something you can learn more about and remember fresh milk needs to be refrigerated as much as possible.

Details about milk storage, different kinds of milk and some suggested recipes that use milk are all part of this month’s FOOD HERO Newsletter. Plus there is an Almond Rice Pudding Recipe – that’s dairy free – from Warm Springs OSU Extension too!