KWSO News for Wed., Apr. 6, 2022

The U. S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration has awarded a Broadband Planning Grant to Jefferson County to develop a broadband plan that will provide a strategic roadmap in updating the broadband system in the County and also including the Warm Springs Reservation. There are two echeckup assessments that are availalble for Warm Springs residents and businesses – one for home use and one for work. The assessment has the support of Warm Springs Telecom with the data collection that results, made available to the Tribes – as well as to Jefferson County. Michael Curri is president of the Strategic Networks Group who have been tasked with carrying out this assessment for Jefferson County and Warm Springs – “How are they connected, how are they using the connection and how do they benefit from that connection. And there is over 140 metrics and indicators that we collect so it is really granular and does take about 20-25 minutes to complete the assessment. But there is a reason for every question we ask. Because it is not just about the actual connection to the internet but what could and should they be doing online. Because that’s what the economic development and quality of life benefits are what we are able to analyze and recommendations for gaps that we see and here is what we could do to help Households or businesses fully benefit.” Here is more information including the links to the assessments. https://kwso.org/2022/04/warm-springs-echeckup-survey/

Warm Springs Construction has resumed work on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Current work is the installation of light pole bases along the west side of the road. That will be followed by curb & sidewalk construction and then installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays for another six weeks or two months depending on weather. Final Paving is scheduled to follow in June.

The Museum at Warm Springs is offering a special presentation tomorrow evening (Thu, Apr. 7, 2022) featuring Dr. Phillip Cash Cash speaking on “Sacred Naming Traditions in the Plateau.” The event will begin at 6pm tomorrow evening in the Museum at Warm Springs Lobby. Everyone is welcome. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Large solar energy projects are on the rise in Oregon. State regulators this month approved a facility in Southern Oregon’s Christmas Valley that will be one of the largest solar farms in the country. State Department of Energy Director Janine Benner says that more utility-scale solar facilities may soon follow. “You have utilities that are looking ahead … and planning for how they’re going to meet demand, and solar is going to be a big part of that.” The Christmas Valley facility will be able to generate up to four hundred megawatts of power at maximum capacity, enough to power 76 thousand homes. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council is currently reviewing six more industrial solar projects in Lake, Klamath, Umatilla and Morrow counties.

Yesterday in prep sports:

Madras baseball defeated Caldera in a close contest 7-6.

Madras Softball also won – with a score of 14-4

If you follow a team – whether it’s high school sports, little league or tournament teams – feel free to let KWSO know any game results. You can email results to KWSOnews@wstribes.og or else text 541-460-2255.