KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 7, 2022

Kot-Num Road will be closed today between 9am and 4pm for road construction. For questions, call Chico Holliday at Public Utilities 541-553-3246.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is available online at WSNLL.ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

Folks need to get their forms in by tomorrow for the Mt Hood Meadows Annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day on Saturday. If you have any questions, you can email sue.matters@wstribes.org or stop by or call KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Early Child Education Center is celebrating the Week of the Young Child with a parade this morning at 10 at ECE. The theme of the parade is Family Traditions. Families are invited to watch and wave!

Today’s fitness class is the Power Lunch hour – it’s strength training, high-intensity interval training and cardio – at the old elementary school gym. Power lunch is also offered on Mondays.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a presentation “Sacred Naming Traditions in the Plateau” with Dr. Phillip Cash Cash this evening at 6 in the Museum lobby.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network’s monthly meeting is tonight from 6-7:30 on Zoom. Click on the Zoom link to attend.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Easter Egg Art Contest is open now through April 17th. The Community Center will host in-person decorating for anyone who wants this Friday from 8am to 3pm and folks are welcome to stop by. Judging will be done on Facebook – here’s what you need to do: Make a post with your Egg Art and include your name, age and #CTWSeastereggart. A raffle for all participants is planned for April 18th. This is for kids age 5 and over.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will have pop-up clinics tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. The clinics are from 9-11:30am and 2:30-3:30pm. Appointments are required. For intake and pre-scheduling contact Rayven Settler at (503) 223-9483 or (971) 703-7108. NAPOLS is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services, in specialized areas, to income-eligible tribal members.

Remember to swing through and get your family’s Easter goodies at the Warm Springs drive-thru event Friday, April 15th. Stop by between 11am and 2pm at the Community Center parking lot. The event is brought to you by the Community Wellness Center, Warm Springs Prevention, Health & Human Services, Emergency Management, Warm Springs Library and Papalaxsimisha.

The Jefferson County Library District and Black Bird Tea Bookstore are hosting a Poetry Jam & Tea on April 22nd. Entry is free and you can find more information on the library website at https://www.jcld.org/

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-211 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their website https://csapps.pacificpower.net/public/outages-safety/report-outage