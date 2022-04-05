KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 6, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: fried smelt with lemon wedges, rice, peas & carrots and canned fruit.

Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes updates from: the Water Board; Culture & Heritage Committee; Education Committee; Fish & Wildlife Committees; Health & Welfare Committee; Land Use Committee; Range & Ag Committee; Timber Committee; and Early Childhood Education.

Water distribution is still available at Emergency Management weekdays from 9am-4pm. They are closed on the weekend.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold its monthly meeting Thursday from 6-7:30pm. Use this Zoom link to participate.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a presentation “Sacred Naming Traditions in the Plateau” with Dr. Phillip Cash Cash. It’s this Thursday at 6pm in the Museum lobby.

Warm Springs Early Child Education Center is celebrating the Week of the Young Child and on Thursday at 10 am are having a small parade at ECE. The theme of the parade is Family Traditions. Families are invited to watch and wave!

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Easter Egg Art Contest is accepting submissions through Easter Sunday, April 17th. Real or plastic egg and decoration with any materials you choose will be accepted. The Community Center will host in-person decorating for anyone who wants to this Friday from 8am to 3pm and folks are welcome to stop by. Judging will be done on Facebook – here’s what you need to do: Make a post with your Egg Art and include your name, age and tag it #CTWSeastereggart. A raffle for all participants is planned for the Monday after Easter. This is for kids age 5 and over.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will have pop-up clinics this Friday at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. The clinics are from 9-11:30am and 2:30-3:30pm. Appointments are required. For intake and pre-scheduling contact Rayven Settler at (503) 223-9483 or (971) 703-7108. NAPOLS is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services, in specialized areas, to income-eligible tribal members.

The Mt Hood Meadows annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day is this Saturday April 9th. Those who wish to attend need to sign up by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org or calling 541-553-1968 during the workday. Rentals, Beginner Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch will all be provided by Mt. Hood Meadows. To participate – you need to complete some forms for yourself or any unaccompanied minor(s). You can download the forms at HERE or pick up a paper copy at the Warm Springs Media Center. Fill them out – and return them to KWSO and confirm that you are on the list for the Ski & Snowboard day at Mt Hood Meadows this Saturday.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting the 2022 Warm Springs Graduation Planning meeting on April 12th at 4:00. It will be a hybrid meeting available for in-person and virtual participation. Stay tuned for the meeting location and the zoom link is available on the Papalaxsmisha Facebook page. Parents and community members are encouraged to . attend. For any questions, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Sallie Adams or Lorien Scott.

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans.