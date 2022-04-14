KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 15, 2022

Career Exploration Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy finishes up today. It’s college day so wear something from your favorite college or your favorite college colors. Families are encouraged to talk with your students this week about possible future careers they are interested in.

Title VI community focus groups will be held this evening at the Warm Springs K8 cafeteria. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and focus groups at 6. Anyone interested in participating is welcome. This is an opportunity to provide input on Title 6 funding.

The Warm Springs Easter Drive Thru Giveaway is today in the Community Center parking lot from 11am to 2pm. They are giving out Easter eggs, baskets, activities, and food boxes. Parents and guardians can pick up supplies for the kids. This event is meant to help families host their own Easter activities on Easter Sunday.

Yoga Strong class is today at noon in the old elementary school gym.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: chicken shepherd’s pie, salad and fresh fruit.

A memorial and stonesetting for Winona Renee Tohet will be held Saturday, April 16th at 8am at Simnasho Cemetery. After, they will go to Simnasho Longhouse for services, meal and giveaway.

The Easter Egg Art Contest is open through midnight this Sunday. Just post you egg art on Facebook and include your name, age and tag it with #CTWSEasterEggArt. A raffle for all participants will be done on Monday.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have services Easter Sunday. Continental breakfast will be provided at 9:15, worship services begins at 10am and an Easter egg hunt will follow.

This month and throughout the year, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making our state a better place for children and families. We can all help prevent child maltreatment by ensuring parents and communities have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to keep all children safe. If you suspect a child is being abused, please contact Warm Springs CPS at 541-553-3209, outside the work day you can call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 or call the Child Abuse Hotline at 855-503-(SAFE) that’s 855-503-7233.

Jefferson County Library District and Black Bird Tea Bookstore are hosting a Poetry Jam & Tea on April 22nd. Entry is free and you can find more information on the library website https://www.jcld.org/

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans.