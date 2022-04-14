KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 14, 2022

The Tribal Council elections have been over for about two weeks and next up for them is the 29th Tribal Council for the confederated Tribes of Warm Springs being sworn in on May 2nd. Lincoln Jay Suppay and Raymond Moody are two Incumbents in the Simnasho District and Wilson Wewa is the incumbent in the Seekseequa District and there will be 5 new members of Tribal Council. The 5 new members are as follows: Carlos Calica in the Simnasho District, Rosa Graybael in the Seekseequa District, and in the Agency District: James Manion, Alvis Smith III and Jonathan W. Smith. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am on Monday May 2nd in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

In Warm Springs the Local COVID-19 response team reported to Tribal Council on Monday with their latest recommendations for the Tribes COVID-19 protocols. Tribal Council approved the recommendations and going forward, all doors will be open for public access with no need to sign in or prove they are vaccinated. Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, if temperature exceeds 100.4, individuals should not enter the building. There will be no capacity limits in buildings. Masks will be optional, recommended but not mandatory however the Health and Wellness clinic has different rules for patient care areas where masks must be worn. Events will not be required to be approved by the COVID team. For Cooks/Servers: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, paper and plastic products are recommended. Cooks/Servers should wear masks and gloves. These recommendations are contingent upon “no outbreak in the community” and will be reviewed over time.

The announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation on Monday that it would be releasing 50,000 acre-feet of water to the Klamath Project for limited irrigation is drawing criticism from Tribes. As reported by the Herald and News, The Klamath Water Users Association estimated the total is approximately 15% of what is needed to grow crops and raise livestock by farmers and ranchers in one of the driest years ever. Local tribes believe that’s 15% more that could go toward helping save endangered fish like the sucker fish and Coho Salmon. The Klamath Tribes sent out a news release calling it perhaps the saddest chapter yet in a long history of treaty violations by the United States. Donald Gentry is the chairman of the Klamath Tribes and he hopes to avoid a repeat of 2001 when the U.S. government sent federal marshals to maintain the peace as the water issue reached a boiling point during a drought year as farmers threatened to breach the head gates.

In Local Sports: Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball was scheduled to host Corbett yesterday in the start of league action but the game was canceled, which marks two games in a row. The Buff Boys are scheduled to host North Marion today with game time is set for 4:30pm. For Lady Buffs Softball, their game against Corbett was canceled as well. Their next game is set to put them on the road to North Marion today with game time scheduled for 4:30pm.

