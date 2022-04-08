KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 8, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: spaghetti, Greek salad, garlic bread and fresh fruit

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will have pop-up clinics today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. The clinics are from 9-11:30am and 2:30-3:30pm. Appointments are required. NAPOLS is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services, in specialized areas, to income-eligible tribal members. To make an appointment today, you need to call Martha at (971) 703-7107.

The Community Center is hosting in-person egg decorating today from 8am to 3pm. The Warm Springs Easter Egg Art Contest is open now through Easter Sunday, April 17th.

If you are signed up for the Warm Springs Ski & Snowboard Day at Mt Hood Meadows tomorrow and are riding the bus… Departure from the Community Center Parking Lot is at 7:30am sharp. If you are driving up – meet at 9am in Vertical – on the 3rd floor of the main lodge. If you have any questions, text 541-460-2255.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting the 2022 Warm Springs Graduation Planning meeting next Tuesday, April 12th at 4:00. It will be a hybrid meeting available for in-person and virtual participation. Stay tuned for the meeting location and the zoom link is available on the Papalaxsmisha Facebook page. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend. For any questions, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Sallie Adams or Lorien Scott.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the fire hall, after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits online from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

Protocols remain in place for Tribal buildings for mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. The COVID-19 team will meet with Tribal Council on Monday to consider the current protocols.

Warm Springs Construction continues work on the Pedestrian Safety project along Highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. They are installing light pole bases and that will be followed by curb & sidewalk construction and then installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays for another six weeks or two months depending on weather. Final Paving is scheduled to follow in June.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171.