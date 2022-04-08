KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 9, 2022

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds community members that you need a valid burn permit to conduct any burning around your residence. You can stop by to get your 2022 burn permit at the Fire Management Dispatch office.

A celebration of life for Loretta Swanson will be held today at 1pm at the Metolius Friends Church. Loretta was a substitute teacher and enjoyed working at Warm Springs Elementary and later the K-8.

Madras High School Track is competing at the LaPine Invitational today.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council Graduate Fellowship Program is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort. They are seeking graduate students whose research comprises work in Tribal food systems, regenerative agriculture, natural resources, and equity. The Application due date is: April 28th and the application is available online at https://bit.ly/IACINFAS.

COCC, Youth Career Connect and Wahoo Films have partnered to offer a paid internship in video production to college-age students in Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties. The deadline to apply is May 23rd, and the internship will run through the summer. Learn more online.

Warm Springs families are invited to an Easter Items Drive-Thru event on Friday, April 15th from 11am to 2pm in the Community Center parking lot. There will be Easter Eggs, Baskets, Activities, Supplies & Food Boxes. The event is for Parents and Guardians to pick up supplies to host your own Easter Activities with your family. The event is brought to you by the Community Wellness Center, Warm Springs Prevention, Health & Human Services, Emergency Management, Warm Springs Library, Papalaxsimisha, and KWSO will be there too.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Easter Egg Art Contest is accepting submissions through Easter Sunday, April 17th. Eggs can be a real or plastic, decorated with any materials you choose. Judging will be done on Facebook – here’s what you need to do: Make a post with your Egg Art and include your name, age and #CTWSeastereggart. A raffle for all participants is planned for April 18th. This is for kids age 5 and over. Remember, you have until midnight on Easter Sunday to make your submission post on Facebook.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting the 2022 Warm Springs Graduation Planning meeting on April 12th at 4:00. It will be a hybrid meeting available for in-person and virtual participation. Stay tuned for the meeting location and the zoom link is available on the Papalaxsmisha Facebook page. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend. For any questions, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Sallie Adams or Lorien Scott.

E-checkup assessments are now being done in Warm Springs as part of a Jefferson County Broadband Planning Grant. The assessment is online and takes about 20 minutes to complete with questions about how you connect to the internet, how you use that connection and what you could do if you had a more robust internet connection. Data is being collected and will be shared with the County as well as with Warm Springs Telecom. There is an Assessment for HOME and also an Assessment for BUSINESS. Please take time to participate today.

The Oregon Primary Election is May 17th. On the local ballot for Jefferson County Residents are contests for 2 County Commissioner seats and the Jefferson County Sheriff. To vote in the May 17th election, you must be registered. The voter registration deadline is April 26th for the May election. You can register online at sos.Oregon.gov/voting.