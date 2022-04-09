KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 10, 2022

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the fire hall, after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits online from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is available online at WSNLL.ORG. Games have begun so they need to make sure all players are registered. If you have questions about getting your youth on a team – call 541-340-1794.

Washington Environmental Council and Washington Conservation Voters is hiring for a Digital Field Organizer and a Native Vote Senior Organizer to help connect with communities around advocacy, civic engagement and political work. Click on the links to learn more about the jobs.

Warm Springs families are invited to an Easter Items Drive-Thru event on Friday, April 15th from 11am to 2pm in the Community Center parking lot. There will be Easter Eggs, Baskets, Activities, Supplies & Food Boxes. The event is for Parents and Guardians to pick up supplies to host your own Easter Activities with your family.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting the 2022 Warm Springs Graduation Planning meeting on April 12th at 4:00. It will be a hybrid meeting available for in-person and virtual participation. Stay tuned for the meeting location and the zoom link is available on the Papalaxsmisha Facebook page. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend. For any questions, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Sallie Adams or Lorien Scott.

The High Desert Museum is accepting applications for a free, family-centered outdoor learning workshop series. Adult caregivers with children ages 8 through 11 are invited to apply for “Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series.” It starts May and will offer hands-on opportunities both at the Museum and in the field. The program is FREE, and families will receive a cash bonus for participating, gas cards to help with transportation costs and lunch at each workshop. Space is limited and families must apply to participate. Apply online at www.highdesertmuseum.org/stem-workshop-2022. Applications are due Monday, April 25 at 5:00 pm.

COCC’s Prineville and Madras campuses are holding celebrations this spring to observe their joint 10-year anniversary. The Prineville campus celebration takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. The Madras campus event takes place May 14th and will be held in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast. It’s being held for the first time at the Madras site and includes a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors. Everyone is welcome.