KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 11, 2022

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes updates from: water treatment; the COVID-19 team; Akana; and there is time for Tribal Member Concerns.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: ground turkey & sweet potato skillet, wild rice and canned fruit

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym. There’s also a 6am strength & cardio class tomorrow morning.

Today in Madras High School Sports: Varsity Softball has a home game at 4:30 vs. Corbett. Baseball plays at Corbett High.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

There is a Jefferson County 509-J School Board meeting this evening at 7 at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Warm Springs Construction is working on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Current work is the installation of light pole bases along the west side of the road. That will be followed by curb & sidewalk construction and then installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays for another six weeks or two months depending on weather. Final Paving is scheduled to follow in June.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting the 2022 Warm Springs Graduation Planning meeting tomorrow at 4:00. It will be a hybrid meeting available for in-person and virtual participation. Stay tuned for the meeting location and the zoom link is available on the Papalaxsmisha Facebook page. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend. For any questions, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Sallie Adams or Lorien Scott.

Warm Springs families are invited to an Easter Items Drive-Thru event this Friday from 11am to 2pm in the Community Center parking lot. There will be Easter Eggs, Baskets, Activities, Supplies & Food Boxes. The event is for Parents and Guardians to pick up supplies to host your own Easter Activities with your family. The event is brought to you by the Community Wellness Center, Warm Springs Prevention, Health & Human Services, Emergency Management, Warm Springs Library, Papalaxsimisha, and KWSO will be there too.

And, remember that the Warm Springs Easter Egg Art Contest is open for entries until midnight Sunday. “Judging” will be done on Facebook – here’s what you need to do: Make a post with your Egg Art and include your name, age and tag it with #CTWSeastereggart. A raffle for all participants will be done on April 18th. Prizes will be given based on age (5+). Remember, you have until midnight on Easter Sunday to make your submission post on Facebook.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to www.jcld.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.