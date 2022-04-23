KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 24, 2022

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

ECE is having a family engagement event and meal on Monday, April 25th from 5-7pm. Gas cards will be provided to parents who attend.

The Oregon Primary Election is May 17th. On the local ballot for Jefferson County Residents are contests for 2 County Commissioner seats and the Jefferson County Sheriff. To vote in the May 17th election, you must be registered. The voter registration deadline is April 26th for the May election. You can register ONLINE

This month and throughout the year, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making our state a better place for children and families. We can all help prevent child maltreatment by ensuring parents and communities have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to keep all children safe. If you suspect a child is being abused, please contact Warm Springs CPS at 541-553-3209, outside the work day you can call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 or call the Child Abuse Hotline at 855-503-(SAFE) that’s 855-503-7233.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in next Monday, May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The show brings together twelve contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities as Native Americans. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museum@warmsprings.org.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.