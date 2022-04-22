KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 23, 2022

Folks are invited to take part in an Earth Day Community Clean Up in Simnasho today starting at 9 and going to 2 this afternoon. All supplies, water, lunch and a raffle will be provided for all volunteers. Meet at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot.

Madras Track & Field is competing at the Coldwell Banker Invitational today. Madras Baseball has a double header at home against Corbett. First pitch is at noon.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in on May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

Just a reminder – if you are sick and concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms, you can pick up a home test kit this weekend, at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the fire hall.

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives will be Saturday May 7th starting at 8am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho Longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option. You can register ONLINE . For more information you can email r.thomas@wstribes.org.

A Round Dance will take place on Saturday May 7th at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair. If you have questions, contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday May 7th at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

e-checkup assessments are now being done in Warm Springs as part of a Jefferson County Broadband Planning Grant. The assessment is online and takes about 20 minutes to complete with questions about how you connect to the internet, how you use that connection and what you could do if you had a more robust internet connection. Data is being collected and will be shared with the County as well as with Warm Springs Telecom. There is an Assessment for HOME and also an Assessment for BUSINESS. Please take time to participate today.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. Take time at least once a year to review your insurance coverage. Meet with your insurance agent and make sure you have the right coverage in place to meet your needs. Discuss any upgrades or changes made to the home. Confirm your deductibles and policy limits. And Make sure all the information is still accurate. You can learn more ONLINE