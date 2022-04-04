KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 5, 2022

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic has added to their scheduling options. They continue to do same day appointments and now you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes Updates from: Warm Springs Power & Water, the Timber LLC, Indian Head Casino, Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation, High Lookee Lodge, Composite Products, Housing, Telecom, Credit, the Museum at Warm Springs.

Funeral Services will be held today for Mary Tohet. They will leave Bel-Air Funeral Home for the dressing at 11am at the Agency Longhouse. Washut and open denomination services will follow. She will be cremated.

Protocols remain in place for Tribal buildings for mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Friday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Today in Madras High School Varsity Sports – Softball hosts Caldera at 4:30, Baseball will play at Caldera. Girls Tennis is at home vs. Philomath, matches start at 4. Boys Tennis is at Philomath.

Mt Hood Meadows will host the annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day this Saturday April 9th. Those who wish to attend need to sign up by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org or by calling 541-553-1968 during the workday. Rentals, Beginner Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch will all be provided by Mt. Hood Meadows. To participate – you do need to complete a Consent Form as well as a Medical Release form for any unaccompanied minor(s). You can download the forms at KWSO.ORG or pick up a paper copy at the Warm Springs Media Center. Fill them out – and return them to KWSO and confirm that you are on the list for the Ski & Snowboard day at Mt Hood Meadows this Saturday.

COCC’s Prineville and Madras campuses are holding celebrations to observe their joint 10-year anniversary. The Prineville campus celebration takes place April 14th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Madras campus event takes place next month – from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14, in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast, held for the first time at the Madras site. This also includes a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs families are invited to an Easter Goodies Drive-Thru event on Friday, April 15th from 11am to 2pm in the Community Center parking lot.