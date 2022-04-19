KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 20, 2022

It’s Family Teacher Conferences at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this afternoon 4:15-6:15 pm. This is drop in style – so families can make it in at a time that works best for you. Madras High School conferences will be held tomorrow afternoon from 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K8.

On today’s Madras Sports schedule – Softball is hosting Gladstone at 4:30, baseball travels to Gladstone. Track & Field is on the road for a meet with North Marion & Estacada.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Cornish hen, wild rice pilaf, roasted vegetable and fruit.

The Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Jefferson County Commissioner “meet the candidates” Forum tonight. There will be a meet and greet at 5:30 at the Jefferson County Community Center at 860 SW Madison in Madras. The Forum starts at 6 and will also be live on Facebook.

The Oregon Primary Election is May 17th. On the local ballot for Jefferson County Residents are contests for 2 County Commissioner seats and the Jefferson County Sheriff. To vote in the May 17th election, you must be registered. The voter registration deadline is April 26th for the May election. You can register online

COCC’s Madras campus will have its 10-year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast, held for the first time at the Madras site. The events will feature guest speakers, a traditional salmon bake, a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors. It’s free and open to the public.

e-checkup assessments are now being done in Warm Springs as part of a Jefferson County Broadband Planning Grant. The assessment is online and takes about 20 minutes to complete with questions about how you connect to the internet, how you use that connection and what you could do if you had a more robust internet connection. Data is being collected and will be shared with the County as well as with Warm Springs Telecom. There is an Assessment for HOME and also an Assessment for BUSINESS. Please take time to participate today.

Folks are invited to take part in a Earth Day Community Clean Up in Warm Springs this Friday from 9 to 1:00. All supplies, water, lunch and a raffle will be provided for all volunteers. Meet at the Community Center parking lot.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings are now open to the public with no need to sign in or show proof of vaccination. Temperature checks will continue and any temperature over 100.4 means that person cannot enter. Masks are still recommended but are not mandatory except in patient care areas. Local COVID-19 data will continue to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the fire hall, after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits online from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.