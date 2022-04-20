KWSO News for Wed., Apr. 20, 2022

After 41 years of working with the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises, Jim Manion is set to retire. As reported by the Spilyay Tymoo, Manion started as an inspection trainee before the actual construction of the plant. As the construction process moved forward he moved to the assembly division, assisting the engineers in assembling the hydro turbines, quality control, wiring and piping, then placement of the turbines. After construction, Manion was asked to stay on and run the plant for the Tribes. He continued his work assisting and learning from the Plant superintendent and took over for the Superintendent after he retired. Manion continued through the years with helping the Water & Power Enterprise become co-owners with Portland General Electric, re-establishment of migrating fish above the dams and planning large capital improvements over the next five years for the power-generating dams and the fish restoration components of the operation. Next up for Manion, he was recently elected to a position on the 29th Tribal Council. His last day at the Power & Water enterprises will be Friday April 29th and then the following Monday May 2nd, he and his fellow members of the 29th Tribal Council will be sworn in and take office.

A Grand opening and art crawl with live arts and vendors for the Artspace by Tananawit will be held on Friday May 6th from 10am to 2pm at the Indian Head Casino Plaza. As reported by the Spilyay tymoo, this landmark feat is strategic plan and initiative provides art opportunities, programming and other endeavors for artist representation for the Columbia River Tribes, specifically the community of Warm Springs. Jaime Scott is the Tananawit Executive Director and will provide the opening prayer and blessing at 10am followed by a prayer song by Eagle Thunder and remarks by Tananawit Chair Charlene Dimmick. The future home of Tananawit will be located in the Warm Springs Community Action Teams Business Incubator which plans to be remodeled and open in early 2023.

With the spread of COVID-19 slowing down, mask mandates have been lifted, offices have been opened to the public and events are starting to line up again as we are getting through this pandemic together. In a recent COVID update, from April 11th to April 15th there were 37 COVID-19 tests at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, 1 positive was reported and 2 reported from outside facilities. As of Monday morning all 3 positives have recovered. An event that is coming up is the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair, which will take place on Wednesday June 22nd, from 9am-1pm. The theme this year is “Big Steps towards Legendary Health.” The event marks the first time since 2019 that the Health fair has taken place. In other healthy news, Jennifer Robbins, the Employee Wellness Coordinator for the Tribes has given results for the recent step challenge held. The top 3 participants were Damon Pope with 466,837 steps, Naomi Brisbois 461,630 steps and Michele Miller with 411,149 steps. As a group there was a total of 7,078,857 steps combined. For all those who participated and put in the hard work, everyone who finished the challenge will get an incentive.

A Native American tribe in Oregon is assessing its legal options after the U.S. government said it would release water from a federally operated reservoir to downstream farmers along the Oregon-California border. The Klamath Tribes say even the limited irrigation will harm endangered fish at the height of spawning season. This summer’s water allocations from the Bureau of Reclamation will send about 50,000 acre-feet of water to farmers during a historical drought in the U.S. West. Farmers who use Klamath River water to raise crops on more than 300 square miles says it’s less than 15% of what they need.

In Local Sports: Warm Springs Nation Little League action saw the Minor girls host the Jefferson County A’s yesterday and they came away with the victory 10-8. Minor Boys Baseball blue team traveled to Madras yesterday to take on Jefferson County and after strong pitching performances by Calvin Charley and Montay Frank, the game ended in a tie due to weather and time. The Minor Boys red team will face off against the Minor boys blue team tonight at 6pm. Major girls softball is on the road today to play Sisters, game time is at 6pm. Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball will be on the road to Gladstone today with game time at 4:30pm. Lady Buffs Softball will host Gladstone today with game time at 4:30pm.