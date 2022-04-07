KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 7, 2022

Warm Springs Construction has resumed work on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Current work is the installation of light pole bases along the west side of the road. That will be followed by curb & sidewalk construction and then installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays for another six weeks or two months depending on weather. Final Paving is scheduled to follow in June.

As part of the Deschutes Public Library’s, A Novel Idea , Gabriann Hall from the Klamath Tribes will be doing a presentation on Native American Boarding Schools this Friday in Bend. The presentation is “Truth and Reckoning – Indian Boarding Schools.” Gabriann is a part-time instructor at COCC in the World Languages Department. She teaches Native American Studies as well as Ethnic Studies. You can find the link for Friday’s presentation in our news post on our website today. https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/65634

The Museum at Warm Springs is offering a special presentation this evening (Thu, Apr. 7, 2022) featuring Dr. Phillip Cash Cash speaking on “Sacred Naming Traditions in the Plateau.” Cash Cash has been a guest at the Museum before. He participated in the Treaty Conference in 2018 and the following year did a presentation on Historical Trauma. The presentation begins at 6pm, due to COVID protocols, no meal will be served.

Klamath Falls City Council voted unanimously to rename the city’s Kit Carson Park on Monday. Jefferson Public Radio’s Jane Vaughan reports. “City councilors voted to rename Kit Carson Park as Eulalona Park. Eulalona was the Native American village that sat near the site before present-day Klamath Falls. Councilor Phil Studenberg says the new name is a good way to honor local Native American tribes. Studenberg: I just think it’s appropriate to, in light of the history of Kit Carson, to honor our Native people and to honor them with a park. And it’s a beautiful name. Carson was a nineteenth century frontiersman. The council voted to rename the park in January because of his role in local Native American massacres. The Parks Advisory Board then gathered feedback on potential park names from the community, and members voted on their favorites. City councilors chose Eulalona over three other options. I’m Jane Vaughan reporting.”

In Local Sports: the Madras High School Lady Buffs Softball was in action yesterday as they hosted Crook County. The Lady Buffs came up short with a 14-0 loss and now hold a non-league record of 4-5. The Lady Buffs start league contests next Monday as they host Corbett. Buff Boys baseball also gets league action underway on Monday April 11th as they travel to Corbett, game starting at 4:30PM.