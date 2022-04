Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday May 7th at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature

Guardians (from Arizona)

Bad Omen (from Seattle)

Chronic Illness (from Portland)

Blue Flamez

James Greeley

Sho Rilla

Eagle Thunder.

All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

Rez Fest 2022 Flyer