Lifeguards Needed

The MAC Recreation District is hiring lifeguards. Anyone age 15 and older may apply. Contact the MAC for details at 541-475-4253. Lifeguard classes for certification start May 10th and you have until May 7th to register.

Applicants have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification, and receive an employment offer conditional upon their passing a background check, drug-screening, and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course.

If all conditions are met, they will receive back pay for the 30 hours lifeguard certification course.

Lifeguard Training Class Spring 2022 FLYER