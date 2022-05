The Boys & Girls Club of Oregon will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th.

Club Hours will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm.

Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth.

You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is located at the K8 Academy.

HERE is their summer flyer.