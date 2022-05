A Wildland Firefighter Certification Course is being offered June 13th thru June 17th for young adults ages 18-26.

The class will be held in Bend at Central Oregon Worksource.

Training and Certificates are being provided by the Forest Service and there will be interviews with firefighting companies at the end of the course.

Learn more and find the QR code to register HERE

This is a collaboration between the Forest Service, COIC, & Heart of Oregon Corps.