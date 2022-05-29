Calendar for Mon., May 30, 2022

It’s the Memorial Day Holiday and so there is no school today. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices and the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic are closed.

This holiday weekend – whether you are visiting Central Oregon to camp or just planning a BBQ at your house – please be fire safe… If you are cooking outdoors – make sure make sure the area around your grill or campfire it is free of all debris and combustible material. Never leave a campfire or BBQ grill unattended and be sure that any fire is dead out before walking away… and dispose of hot charcoals appropriately by making sure they are no longer able to spark a fire.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be taking Monday off for Memorial Day but will pick up trash routes for Monday on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday Routes will be picked up next Wednesday.

Warm Springs ECE is having a family engagement event and meal tomorrow from 5-7pm. Gas cards will be provided to parents who attend.

Tananawit, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hiring for an Executive Director. Get the job description and link to apply on their Facebook page or email Warm Springs Artists at G Mail dot com. Resumes and cover letters need to be received by tomorrow.

The 2nd annual Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale is coming up this Saturday, June 4th at 11am at the rodeo grounds. Everyone is welcome.

Bridges High School Graduation is this Saturday at 9am at the Madras High School Stadium. Madras High School Graduation is Saturday starting at 11:30am.

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is planned for June 5th at 11:30am. Lineup will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and they’ll parade to the community center. Everyone is invited to get spot on the parade route and cheer for all our graduates.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by June 6th and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Kindergarten Music Program will be streamed on Facebook Live, Wednesday, June 8th from 1:10 to 1:30pm.

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to a baseball and softball pitching clinic on Saturday, June 11th. Andy Leonard and Donnie Bagley will work with the kids from 10am to 1pm that day at the Community Center ballfields. It is free to participate, just bring a coat or sweatshirt and a glove.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission is holding Salmon Camp August 22nd thru the 26th for students entering 6th thru 8th grades. Five students from each CRITFC Tribe WILL BE selected. Applications are due June 17th. . More information and the application are available on the CRITFC website. This year’s camp is being hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt. Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy,

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow will not be held this year nor will the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo. But the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd. The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit opening will be Thursday June 23rd. And there will be a parade on Saturday June 25th to honor Veterans. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. The past couple of years – folks have gathered to have a small powwow and its likely that will happen again. If you or your organization has something planned for Pi-Ume-Sha weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.