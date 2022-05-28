KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 29, 2022

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kids. You can order online at COVID dot GOV slash Tests (https://www.covid.gov/tests) or call 1-800-232-0233.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be taking Monday off for Memorial Day but will pick up trash routes for Monday on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday Routes will be picked up next Wednesday.

Warm Springs ECE is having a family engagement event and meal this Tuesday from 5-7pm. Gas cards will be provided to parents who attend.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to J C L D dot ORG and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story. www.jcld.org

Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge from the Community Wellness Program. You can get a punch card from any of the fitness classes at the old elementary gym and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes. Power Lunch classes are on Monday and Wednesday at 12:10. Power Up is on Tuesdays at 6am. And, Yoga Strong is on Tuesday and Thursday during the noon hour.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by June 6th and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on all Tribal Council Committees until July 11th. Letters of interest and resumes should be dropped off at the Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761. A criminal background check is required. Committees include: “Culture & Heritage”, “Education”, “Health & Welfare”, “Land Use Planning”, “Range, Irrigation & Agriculture”, “Timber”, “Fish and Wildlife On and Off Reservation.”

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry administration office and are free to tribal members. Permits are only required for harvesting, possessing or transporting a gallon or more on the reservation. The office is open weekdays 8 to noon and 1-4:30.

The 8th grade promotion parade at the Warm Springs K-8 is coming up Wednesday, June 8th from 5:15-6:30pm around the school. Families and community members are invited to cheer on the kids and celebrate their promotion to high school!

The Muckleshoot Veterans’ Powwow is June 10th thru the 12th in Auburn Washington. Grand Entry is 7pm on Friday Night. At 1 and 7 on Saturday and at 1pm Sunday.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy invites families to its End of the Year Powwow, Thursday, June 9th from noon to 3:30 at the K-8 Football Field. All singers and dancers and community members are welcome to for an afternoon of intertribals, honorings, social dances and round dance. Don’t’ forget to bring a lawn chair!

The Boys & Girls Club of Oregon will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th. Club House will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith. The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is located at the K8 Academy.

This Memorial Day weekend – campers need to remember to make sure that any campfires are dead out before walking away from them. Dead out means you can place your hand on top of where the campfire was located, and it is cool to the touch. Pack a shovel and plenty of water to ensure that you can “drown, stir and feel” any hot embers. If you will be outdoors this weekend – please be fire safe.