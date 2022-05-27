KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 27, 2022

In observance of Memorial Day, the Warm Springs Clinic will close at 2:30 today and reopen Tuesday, May 31st. Please check your prescriptions, call-in any needed refills and plan for pick up by 2:30 today. The clinic walk-in will take their last appointments at 2:30. Dental and medical appointments that were scheduled in advance for later will be seen at their scheduled time.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices will have early release today starting at 3pm for the Memorial Day Weekend. ECE families should plan on picking up children at 3pm.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kids. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233.

There is no senior meal today. Monday is a holiday so there will be no meal. They will resume next week on Wednesday.

It’s the Warm Springs K8 4th grade Seeds of Discovery Field Trip today. And just a reminder that there is no school next Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday

The Jefferson County School District is sponsoring up to 4 students to attend this year’s National Indian Education Association Conference in Oklahoma City this October. Students who will be in 10th, 11th or 12th grades this fall can apply on the school district website. The deadline to apply is today.

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby tomorrow for youth 17 and younger at the Jefferson County fish pond by the fairgrounds in Madras from 9-11am. Ages 14-17 do need a fishing permit.

The Madras Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale tomorrow at Sahalee Park in Madras beginning at 9am. This year they are raising funds to construct a pergola for shade at the south entrance of the flower and photography display building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Madras Saturday Market is tomorrow 10am – 1pm at Sahalee Park in Madras

Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge. You can get a punch card from any of the fitness classes at the old elementary gym and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes. Power Lunch classes are on Monday and Wednesday at 12:10. Power Up is on Tuesdays at 6am. And, Yoga Strong is on Tuesday and Thursday during the noon hour.

Tananawit, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hiring for an Executive Director. Get the job description and link to apply on their Facebook page or email Warm Springs Artists at G Mail dot com. Resumes and cover letters need to be received by May 31st.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is Saturday, June 11th from 10am until noon. To learn more call or text (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes begin June 2nd. Classes will be Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Management Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148. The series will repeat in August.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram

This holiday weekend – whether you are visiting Central Oregon to camp or just planning a BBQ at your house – please be fire safe… If you are cooking outdoors – make sure the area around your grill or campfire it is free of all debris and combustible material. Never leave a campfire or BBQ grill unattended and be sure that any fire is dead out before walking away and dispose of hot charcoals appropriately by making sure they can not spark a fire.