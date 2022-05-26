KWSO News for Thu., May 26, 2022

In many parts of the Northwest, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, although it hasn’t happened here in Warm Springs. The Warm Springs COVID team and Tribal Council do want residents to still be safe and wear a mask if you’re in a crowded public space and still sanitize frequently. Dr John Stucki is a family physician and the current clinical director at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, he explains the test to treat program for COVID-19 “the test to treat program is a national program to provide treatment for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for developing severe disease. The test to treat program is based on early testing for COVID-19. For those who test positive and are at risk for developing severe complications it provides fast and easy access to anti-viral medication treatments. The people who are at high risk for complications are people who are, Over 50, people who are immuno-suppressed, and people who have other health conditions such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes. Early testing and treatment for COVID-19 can mean the difference between a hospital stay and at home treatment with life-saving medications. This is why it is important to test as soon as possible if you show signs of COVID-19.” At home test kits can be picked up at Emergency management during the week during normal business hours and at Fire & Safety or the Simnasho Fire hall after hours and on weekends.

Former Warm Springs resident and current Portland State University Student Amanda Squiemphen-Yazzie was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the Nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Squiemphen-Yazzie is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappy Phi each year. She is currently finishing her final term at Portland State University and will be graduating with a Master’s in Social work on June 12, 2022. Through this program she was part of the “Practice and Leadership with Communities and Organizations concentration” and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She received an Associate’s of Applied Science in December 2016 from Portland Community College and Bachelor of Social work in June 2019 from Portland State. Some other notable members of Phi Kappa Phi include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, Novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.

After nearly two years of not holding the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp due to the pandemic, it is set to make its comeback this year. The camp will be held on August 22nd-26th at Camp Namanu in Sandy and will be hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If your student wants to learn about the science of salmon, know more about the tribal salmon culture or help with a stream restoration project, Salmon camp is the place to do it. Five students from each CRITFC member tribe will be selected entering grade 6-8 grade. Salmon camp is free but space is limited and the participants are selected through an application process. Applications must be received by June 17th, all meals and lodging are included and a stipend will be provided upon successful completion of the program. A link to the application will be posted in today’s news on the KWSO website SALMON CAMP

The National Indian Education Association (NIEA) will be holding its 53rd Annual Convention and Trade Show in Oklahoma City, OK from October 5th-8th. The Jefferson County 509J School District will be sponsoring up to four students to attend this year’s NIEA Conference and those students must be in grades 10, 11 and 12 during the 22-23 school year to apply. The theme of this year’s convention will be Education Sovereignty, Our Choice and this convention brings together partners, stakeholders, tribal leaders, educators, teachers, parents and community members to impact the future of Native education. They will be offering Advocacy/Empowerment, College & Career readiness, and Wellbeing/Mindfulness programming and access to colleges and universities at the Annual Trade show. Student’s applications are due by this Friday May 27th. Click this LINK to apply

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League had 3 games on the schedule yesterday. Minor Softball hosted the JC Rockies and they fell in a close game 15-14. The Junior Softball team was on the road to Crook County and won their close game 15-14 and the Junior Baseball Springers hosted the JC Dodgers yesterday and went down early 3-2 in the first inning, clawed their way back to take the lead 7-6 after 3 innings. After the 4th inning they were down 10-8 but strong hitting and pitching helped them find their way back to get the 11-10 walk off win on a multi-hit game from Floyd Spino, Kylen Stevens, Amare Brunoe and Kris Caldera, with Spino scoring the winning run. Spino, Stevens and Caldera also had strong pitching on the mound for the Springers. Next up on the Warm Springs Nation Little League Schedule, the Junior Baseball Springers will host Sisters today at 6pm and the Junior Softball team is hosting Sisters at 6. In MHS Sports: The Buff Boys were on the road yesterday to take on #1 seed Banks in 4A Playoff action and unfortunately came home with a 5-0 loss. Banks Pitcher Charlie White threw 7 Innings, allowing only 3 hits, 1 walk and 0 runs while striking out 5 batters. Madras Pitcher Ayden Holcomb was on the mound for the Buffs and gave up 9 hits, 2 walks and 5 runs while striking out 3 batters. Congratulations to the Buff Boys for their Great Season.

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, click Play below:

PLAY