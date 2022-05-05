KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 6, 2022

The Spring Book Fair is going on at the Warm Springs K8 through next week.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: black bean chili, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Annual Spring Yard Sale is today from 9am until 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center.

The opening of Tananawit Art Space at the Casino Plaza is today from 10am to 2pm. There will be live art exhibits and local vendors, a blessing ceremony and ribbon cutting.

Yoga Strong class is today at noon in the old elementary school gym.

There is a skateboard event at 6 this evening at the Warm Springs Skate Park across from the Community Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome, including those who have never skated before or who just want to watch the contests and demonstrations. The event is sponsored by Lipstick Skateboards, Hustle and Heart Activities LLC and Warm Springs Market.

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives is tomorrow starting at 8am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho Longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option. For more information you can email r.thomas@wstribes.org.

There’s a Round Dance tomorrow at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance begins at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair.

Rezfest 2022 is tomorrow at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

A presentation by Native Authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day will be held tomorrow at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This event is part of “A Novel Idea 2022” and is brought to you by the Deschutes Public Library and the Jefferson County Library District. The event is free but you do need a ticket. You can get one online.

COCC’s Madras campus will have its 10-year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast, held for the first time at the Madras site. The events will feature guest speakers, a traditional salmon bake, a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors. It’s free and open to the public.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

The Warm Springs Police Department reminds people driving on Highway 26 in Warm Springs that there has been a change in the speed limit starting just after the Shell Gas Station to the Deschutes River Bridge. The speed limit along stretch has been reduced from a 45 MPH zone to 35 MPH.

