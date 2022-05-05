KWSO Job Report

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Fisheries Technician II
- Conservation Enforcement Officers (2)
- WIC Certifier/Nutrition Technician
- Housing Secretary
- Secretary-Treasurer/CEO
- Legal Aide Advocate
- Restoration Crew Boss
- Restoration Field Crew Member
- Travel Accountant
- Forest Engineering Technician
- Fish Biologist II
- Range Rider
- Fisheries Biologist III (Hood River)
- Administrative Officer
- Lookout (3 positions)
- Fisheries Biologist I
- WSHA Maintenance Worker
- WSHA Assistant – Property Warehouse
- Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst
- Communications Officer
- CPS Specialist
- Prevention Coordinator
- Protective Care Providers (2)
- Part-time Surveillance Observer
- Chief Judge
- Tribal Planning Administrator
- Restoration Technician
- Public Utilities Maintenance Worker
- Wildland Firefighter – Hot Shot Crew (8 positions)
- Public Administrator
- Executive Director to Cannabis Commission
- Director of Information Systems
- Public Safety General Manager
- Community Health Nurse
- Fisheries Creel Tech
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Adults & Youth
- Fire/Medic (9 positions)
- Registered Nurse
Warm Springs students ages 14 to 24 interested in summer work can apply now for jobs that will start July 5th. You will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts or enrollment verification, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply on the Warm Springs Job Opportunities website for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth).” You can also apply at the WEDD/WIOA office in Office #307 on the top floor of the Education Building. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.
The Warm Springs CP Enterprise is seeking an operations manager who will report to the CEO and assume a strategic role in the overall management of the enterprise. It is important that the person in this role understands the Oregon cannabis industry and related business. Submit resumes to jim.souers@wstribes.org by June 10th at 5pm. The JOB ADVERTISEMENT has all of the details about this position.
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:
- A number of teacher positions for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Educational Assistants for the fall and next school year
- Head Football Coach at MHS
- Cooks, Helpers and Assistants for the Summer Food Program
- Native American Community Liaison at Madras High School
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Cook
- Groundskeeper
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lounge Bartender
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Custodian
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Maintenance Custodian
- Security officer
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
- Deputy Director
- Fishery Biologist
- Fisheries Technicians
- Maintenance Workers
- Treaty Fisheries Community Outreach Liaison
- Ocean Modeling Programmer
- Oceanographer
- Tribal Workforce Development & Outreach Coordinator
- Director of Human Relations
- Public Information Specialist
- Police Officer
- Dispatcher/Communications Officer
KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.
*updated 5/5/22