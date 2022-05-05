KWSO Job Report

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Fisheries Technician II

Conservation Enforcement Officers (2)

WIC Certifier/Nutrition Technician

Housing Secretary

Secretary-Treasurer/CEO

Legal Aide Advocate

Restoration Crew Boss

Restoration Field Crew Member

Travel Accountant

Forest Engineering Technician

Fish Biologist II

Range Rider

Fisheries Biologist III (Hood River)

Administrative Officer

Lookout (3 positions)

Fisheries Biologist I

WSHA Maintenance Worker

WSHA Assistant – Property Warehouse

Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst

Communications Officer

CPS Specialist

Prevention Coordinator

Protective Care Providers (2)

Part-time Surveillance Observer

Chief Judge

Tribal Planning Administrator

Restoration Technician

Public Utilities Maintenance Worker

Wildland Firefighter – Hot Shot Crew (8 positions)

Public Administrator

Executive Director to Cannabis Commission

Director of Information Systems

Public Safety General Manager

Community Health Nurse

Fisheries Creel Tech

Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Adults & Youth

Fire/Medic (9 positions)

Registered Nurse

Warm Springs students ages 14 to 24 interested in summer work can apply now for jobs that will start July 5th. You will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts or enrollment verification, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply on the Warm Springs Job Opportunities website for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth).” You can also apply at the WEDD/WIOA office in Office #307 on the top floor of the Education Building. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.

The Warm Springs CP Enterprise is seeking an operations manager who will report to the CEO and assume a strategic role in the overall management of the enterprise. It is important that the person in this role understands the Oregon cannabis industry and related business. Submit resumes to jim.souers@wstribes.org by June 10th at 5pm. The JOB ADVERTISEMENT has all of the details about this position.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Health Technician – Clinical Assistant

Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:

A number of teacher positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

Educational Assistants for the fall and next school year

Head Football Coach at MHS

Cooks, Helpers and Assistants for the Summer Food Program

Native American Community Liaison at Madras High School

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Coffee Station Attendant

Cook

Groundskeeper

Guest Service Operator

Kitchen Steward

Lounge Bartender

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Ambassador

Player’s Club Lead Ambassador

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Custodian

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Maintenance Custodian

Security officer

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission

Deputy Director

Fishery Biologist

Fisheries Technicians

Maintenance Workers

Treaty Fisheries Community Outreach Liaison

Ocean Modeling Programmer

Oceanographer

Tribal Workforce Development & Outreach Coordinator

Director of Human Relations

Public Information Specialist

Police Officer

Dispatcher/Communications Officer

