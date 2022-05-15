KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 16, 2022

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual. The Warm Springs K8 spring music program is Wednesday May 25th. First and third-grade students will be singing and playing drums. A group of fifth-grade students will be playing ukeleles. A small ensemble of middle school students will also perform. The event will be shared on Facebook Live for families to enjoy virtually.

Warm Springs Fitness classes with Jennifer Robbins have a new schedule starting today. Power Lunch, open to all fitness levels, is every Monday and Wednesday from 12:10 to 12:50. The early morning Power Up class for beginners is Tuesday at 6am. And, Yoga Strong classes are on Tuesday and Thursdays at 12:10. All of the classes are held in the old elementary school gym.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts and canned fruit.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Today’s Madras sports schedule has boys golf competing at Quail Valley this morning.

Tomorrow is Election Day in Oregon. This year – postmarks count for ballots as long as they are postmarked by 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the post office will postmark mail until 4:30 sharp. Ballots can also be placed in official drop boxes anywhere in the state. In Warm Springs there is a ballot box on Campus across the street from the Post Office and also in Simnasho in the Three Warriors Parking Lot.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome this Wednesday from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

Warm Springs Telecom will be upgrading equipment at the Schoolie Tower tomorrow. All customers in the Schoolie and Simnasho areas can expect a shutdown window of 9am to 3pm on Tuesday.

KWSO is advertising for a Multimedia Journalist. The position requires excellent writing and reading skills and knowledge of digital audio editing. See the job description and apply on CTWS job opportunities page. Applications will be accepted until May 27th.