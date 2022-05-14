KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 15, 2022

This Tuesday, May 17th Warm Springs Telecom will be upgrading equipment at the Schoolie Tower. All customers in the Schoolie and Simnasho areas can expect a shutdown window of 9am to 3pm.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome is Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm at the school. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st can get them registered for next school year.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. To build your financial backpack – gather all your documents together like: Passports, social security cards, birth certificates, Bank and loan documents, Insurance policies, Titles, Tax returns, Will and power of attorney. Make copies or scan all the items and keep that with your go bag. You can learn more ONLINE

At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic there are two ways to schedule a medical visit. You can call first thing in the morning for a same day appointment or you can schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry administration office and are free to tribal members. Permits are only required for harvesting, possessing or transporting a gallon or more on the reservation. The office is open weekdays 8 to noon and 1-4:30.

A shoe giveaway event is planned for May 21st at the Warm Springs CPS playground. Shoes and socks will be given out to youth who have been signed up in advance. There will also be music, food, and raffles. Contact Doug at 503-939-2470 or Greg at 503-658-2248.