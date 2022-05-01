KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 2, 2022

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in this morning. The ceremony will start at 9:00 in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Today’s Madras sports schedule has baseball hosting Estacada at 4:30. Softball has a 5:00 game at Estacada High School.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym. There’s also a 6am strength & cardio class tomorrow morning.

Many Tribal Offices continue to have phone issues. If you need to make contact with a program or department you might try and send them an email. If you need help finding an email address you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you.

Warm Springs Construction is working on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Curb & sidewalk construction will be followed by the installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays, when work is being done in the weeks ahead with final Paving in June.

e-checkup assessments are now being done in Warm Springs as part of a Jefferson County Broadband Planning Grant. The assessment is online and takes about 20 minutes to complete with questions about how you connect to the internet, how you use that connection and what you could do if you had a more robust internet connection. Data is being collected and will be shared with the County as well as with Warm Springs Telecom. There is an Assessment for HOME and also an Assessment for BUSINESS. Please take time to participate today.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has begun reviewing accounts and will resume the collection process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. Anyone with a delinquent account should contact Collections Officer Krysta Rhoan or your Resident Service Specialist as soon as possible to make payment arrangements.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes will begin tomorrow. Classes will be held Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Management Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148. The series will repeat in June and August.

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension invites folks to take part in a virtual cook-along with Chef Nephi Craig, founder of the Native American Culinary Association. He will do an online demonstration this Thursday at 3:30pm. OSU Extension has some cook-along kits available for people interested– sign up with Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu. You can also just watch the demonstration without a kit. Here’s the link to join: https://beav.es/wVU

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives will be this coming Saturday starting at 8am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho Longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option. For more information you can email r.thomas@wstribes.org.