KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 14, 2022

COCC’s Madras campus will have its 10-year anniversary celebration and the college’s annual salmon bake today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors. It’s free and open to the public.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

Tuesday, May 17th Warm Springs Telecom will be upgrading equipment at the Schoolie Tower. All customers in the Schoolie and Simnasho areas can expect a shutdown window of 9am to 3pm.

The Family Access Network or FAN connects families to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing, and more with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy the FAN Advocate is Jodi Begay and she is available to assist families with whatever is needed. Reach her by emailing j begay at 509j dot net

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around groups. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge. Everyone should have a COVID-19 home test kit on hand. You can get one at Emergency Management or Fire & Safety. Any positive test should be reported to the Health & Wellness Center. And just a reminder that those 50 and older are eligible for a 2nd COVID-19 booster, just call to schedule.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.