KWSO News for Fri., May 13, 2022

The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has announced it is advertising for many positions on different committees for the Warm Springs Community. The committees are the Culture and Heritage Committee, the Education Committee, the Health & Welfare committee, the Land Use Planning committee, Range, Irrigation and Agriculture committee, the Timber committee and the Fish & Wildlife (On and Off reservation) committee. These committees do have their own qualifications and duties to serve on each and Letters of Interest and Resumes’ can be dropped off at Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by Mail to: CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Interested applicants must also submit to a criminal background check and return signed forms to the management office. Tribal Council is still reviewing Tribal Committee’s, whether they will still separate as listed, combine committee’s-pending charter, ordinance and resolution that each committee follows/directives. The full list of committee’s and their requirements will be posted in today’s news on the KWSO website. 29th TC Committee Ads – 5.11.2022

As the spread of the COVID-19 virus has slowed and mandates have been lifted, it is still recommended to avoid large gatherings and to take other precautions as we navigate our way through the pandemic. It is recommended that if you are having respiratory illness symptoms, and test positive, it might be advised to get treatment especially if you are at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. They would like you to test as soon as possible after your symptoms start and if you test is positive, contact your healthcare provider. Treatment must be started in the first few days after symptoms begin to be effective, so don’t delay. Home test kits are available at Emergency Management Monday through Friday during normal business hours and at Fire & Safety and the Simnasho Fire Hall after hours and on weekends.

Next Tuesday is Election Day in Oregon. It is a Primary Election with local non-partisan candidates as well. On the local ballot is the Jefferson County Sheriff, with Incumbent Marc Heckathorn facing Jason Pollock and Rick DuPont. The Jefferson County Commission Position 1 has three candidates with Incumbent Mae Huston facing Mark Wunsch and Laurie Danzuka, and Jefferson County Commission position 2 sees Incumbent Kelly Simmelink facing Sabria Rios. Registered voters can return their ballot by mail, no stamp is needed. If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the official ballot box is located across the street from the Post Office and there is a Drop Box in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

The mayor of Bend is resigning. Sally Russell says her last day in office will be May 18. In a press release, Russell said she was exhausted and said it was in her and her family’s best interests to step down before her term ends in December. Mayor Russell cited stresses from the pandemic, wildfires and homelessness as contributing to her decision to resign. She had already announced last month that she would not seek reelection. Bend used to be a quiet mill town, but after the lumber mills closed it revived as a destination for skiers, beer lovers — with the area having one of the highest per capita microbreweries in the nation, and retirees. Her announcement means Bend City Council members will choose a sitting member of council to serve the remainder of Russell’s term. Council will have 30 days to fill the vacant Councilors seat through an open public appointment process, as required by the City Charter and rules.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League is in action today as the Minor Baseball chiefs are in Sisters with game time at 6pm. Tomorrow the Junior Baseball Springers are on the road to Redmond, their first pitch is 10am, Minor Softball is in Prineville for a doubleheader facing off against Crook County with the first game starting at 1pm. Major Softball is also on the road to Redmond for a doubleheader , their first game starts at 10am. In Madras High School Sports, the Buff Boys Baseball was in action yesterday as they hosted Estacada in League action. After falling to a 3-0 deficit in the 1st inning, the Buffs charged back and by the 3rd inning they took the lead that would hold up through 7 innings and get the win 4-3. With their win, the Buffs secured a spot in the 1st round of the playoffs, they will now wait to find out where their next game is going to be. Lady Buffs softball was in action yesterday as they took on Estacada for a 3rd time this season. The Lady Buffs fell to Estacada for the 3rd time, 12-1. Next up, the Lady Buffs will host Corbett today in a doubleheader with first pitch @ 3pm.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Click Play Below:

