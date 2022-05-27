KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 28, 2022

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby, this morning, for youth 17 and younger at the Jefferson County fish pond by the fairgrounds in Madras from 9-11am. Ages 14-17 do need a fishing permit.

The Madras Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale today at Sahalee Park in Madras beginning at 9am. This year they are raising funds to construct a pergola for shade at the south entrance of the flower and photography display building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Madras Saturday Market is today 10am – 1pm at Sahalee Park in Madras

Warm Springs Sanitation will be taking Monday off for Memorial Day but will pick up trash routes for Monday on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday Routes will be picked up next Wednesday.

The 2nd annual Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale is next Saturday, June 4th at 11am at the rodeo grounds. Everyone is welcome.

Bridges High School Graduation is Next Saturday at 9am at the Madras High School Stadium. Madras High School Graduation is Saturday starting at 11:30am.

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is planned for June 5th at 11:30am. Lineup will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and they’ll parade to the community center. Everyone is invited to get spot on the parade route and cheer for all our graduates.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by June 6th and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes is coming up. Classes will be Tuesdays in June from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Management Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148. The series will repeat in August.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Kindergarten Music Program will be streamed on Facebook Live, Wednesday, June 8th from 1:10 to 1:30pm.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission CRITFC’s Salmon Camp is back this year and will be hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy, August 22nd- August 26th. More information and the application are available on the CRITFC website. Applications are due June 17th and five students from each member tribe will be selected. Students entering 6-8 grades are eligible.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow will not be held this year nor will the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo. But the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd. The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit opening will be Thursday June 23rd. And there will be a parade on Saturday June 25th to honor Veterans. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. The past couple of years – folks have gathered to have a small powwow and its likely that will happen again. If you or your organization has something planned for Pi-Ume-Sha weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

Annual campfire restrictions will go into effect June 1st on portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day, and White Rivers, as well as on BLM lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus. Visit the BLM website for more information.

Anyone with outdoor activities planned this weekend are reminded to be fire safe. Campers need to be award of dry tall grasses, and in the forest – drying pine needles. Keep fires small and contained within a campfire ring and ensure all combustible material is cleared at least 15 feet from the campfire ring.

The Warm Springs K8 and the Warm Springs Child Health Task Force remind you that with warmer weather there is opportunity for family projects like planning and planting a garden. You can choose to plant directly in the ground or in a raised box or a planter. You can grow from seed or buy vegetable plants already started. Growing things like carrots, radishes and cucumbers have good success in our area and are excellent healthy snacks once they grow.