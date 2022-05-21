KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 22, 2022

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans. Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert is a special exhibit that is on display now into July at the High Desert Museum in Bend

On Monday the Fisheries Department will be giving away fish at the Community Center. These are spring chinook from Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery. They’ll arrive between 1 and 2 pm and it’s a 2 fish per person/family limit. Bring your own bags or coolers.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes begin June 2nd. Classes will be Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Management Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148. The series will repeat in August.

KWSO is advertising for a Multimedia Journalist. The position requires excellent writing and reading skills and knowledge of digital audio editing. See the job description and apply on the CTWS job opportunities page. Applications will be accepted until May 27th.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is advertising for a clerk. The job will be open until filled. To learn more you can stop by Credit for an application or contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

The Muckleshoot Veterans’ Powwow is June 10th thru the 12th in Auburn Washington. Grand Entry is 7pm on Friday Night, at 1 and 7 on Saturday and at 1pm Sunday.

A Wildland Firefighter Certification Course is being offered June 13th thru June 17th for young adults ages 18-26. The class will be held in Bend at Central Oregon Worksource. Training and Certificates are being provided by the Forest Service and there will be interviews with firefighting companies at the end of the course. You must sign up by May 25th.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around groups. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge. Everyone should have a COVID-19 home test kit on hand. You can get one at Emergency Management or Fire & Safety. Any positive test should be reported to the Health & Wellness Center. And just a reminder that those 50 and older are eligible for a 2nd COVID-19 booster, just call to schedule.