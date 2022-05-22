KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 23, 2022

The senior program is closed for training this week. There will be no senior meals.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual. The Warm Springs K8 spring music program is this Wednesday. First and third-grade students will be singing and playing drums. A group of fifth-grade students will be playing ukeleles. A small ensemble of middle school students will also perform. The event will be shared on Facebook Live for families to enjoy virtually.

The Branch of Natural Resources Fisheries Department will be giving away fish at the Community Center today. These are spring chinook from Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery. They’ll arrive between 1 and 2 pm and it’s a 2 fish per person/family limit. Bring your own bags or coolers.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym. It’s suitable for all fitness levels. And, on Tuesday mornings, there’s the 6AM Power Up Class – it’s strength training & cardio for beginners. Right now, incentives are being given to anyone who hits the 10-class mark – any class, in any amount of time. Get your punch card from Jennifer at class.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry administration office and are free to tribal members. Permits are only required for harvesting, possessing or transporting a gallon or more on the reservation. The office is open weekdays 8 to noon and 1-4:30.

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to a baseball and softball pitching clinic on Saturday, June 11th. Andy Leonard and Donnie Bagley will work with the kids from 10am to 1pm that day at the Community Center ballfields. It is free to participate, just bring a coat or sweatshirt and a glove.

The 2nd annual Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale is on Saturday, June 4th at 11am at the rodeo grounds.