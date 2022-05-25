KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 26, 2022

At the Warm Springs K8 – it’s the Culture & Heritage Language Program Showcase starting with a meal at 5:15 at the school. The presentation will be 6-8pm and will feature Language Class Students share the Ichichkin, Kiksht and Numu languages.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

There’s Yoga Strong class today at 12:10 at the old elementary school gym. Right now, incentives are being given to anyone who hits the 10-class mark in any amount of time. Get your punch card from Jennifer at class.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The Jefferson County School District will be sponsoring up to 4 students to attend the National Indian Education Association Conference in Oklahoma City this October. Students who will be in 10th, 11th or 12th grades this fall can apply on the school district website. Tomorrow is the deadline to apply.

In observance of Memorial Day, the Warm Springs Clinic will close at 2:30 on Friday and reopen Tuesday, May 31st. Check prescriptions, call-in any needed refills and plan for pick up by 2:30 tomorrow. The clinic walk-in will take their last appointments at 2:30. Dental and medical appointments that were scheduled in advance for later will be seen at their scheduled time.

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby tomorrow from 9am-11am. The 4-H team will provide fishing poles check-in and check-out, help bait and tie hooks. They’ll also provide fish cleaning for a fee to raise funds for their club. The Jefferson County fish pond is available for youth ages 17 and younger. For those ages 14-17, they must have a valid fishing license.

Tananawit, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is seeking an Executive Director. Get the job description and link to apply on their Facebook page or email warmspringsartists@gmail.com. Resumes and cover letters need to be received by May 31st.

The 2nd annual Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale is on Saturday, June 4th at 11am at the rodeo grounds.

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is planned for June 5th at 11:30am. They’ll lineup at 9 at the old elementary and parade to the community center. Everyone is invited to come out and cheer for all of our graduates.

The 8th grade promotion parade at the Warm Springs K-8 is coming up Wednesday, June 8th from 5:15-6:30pm around the school. Families and community members are invited to cheer on the kids and celebrate their promotion to high school! And, the K-8 is having an End of the Year Powwow, Thursday, June 9th from noon to 3:30 at the K-8 Football Field.